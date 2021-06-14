New Delhi: Got vaccinated against Covid-19? Well done. Here’s another piece of good news for you. Now you can win free flight tickets for a whole year! Yes, you read that right. A whole year. The US-based United Airlines has launched a ‘Your Shot to Fly’ plan for passengers who have got themselves fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease and is offering free travel to the lucky ones, reports travel news platform Tripoto. Also Read - International Flights: IndiGo Plans Flight Services to Beijing, Moscow, Jakarta And Manila But On THIS Condition

All one has to do is upload your vaccination certificate on the airlines' website or app and the airlines will select a lucky winner for every day in the month of June, who will get a free round trip. On July 1, the airlines will announce 5 grand winners each of whom will get five years of travel tickets for free. Yes, FREE!!

However, there's a small catch. This offer is only open for US citizens. So if you are a US citizen or know someone who is, get uploading the certificate or pass on the info please. Good luck!