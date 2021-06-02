International Flights News Today, 2 June 2021: With the second wave of coronavirus pandemic slowly declining, German airline Lufthansa has announced that it will resume non-stop international flight operations from Germany to India from Wednesday. Lufthansa will operate 10 weekly flights throughout June, the airline stated. Flight services will begin today from Germany to Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore in India. Germany is the second country to lift the ban on international passenger flights amid the ongoing pandemic. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates 2 June 2021: 594 Doctors Dead Due to COVID in Second Wave, Says IMA

"We'll have normal operations from Germany with no second crew, all crew layover in India (Delhi, Mumbai & Bangalore) effective today. We'll resume nonstop flights from Germany to Delhi, Mumbai & Bangalore & will continue to operate 10 weekly flights throughout June," a Lufthansa spokesperson said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Netherlands opened international passenger flights from India, becoming the first country to do so. As per the Dutch Government, ban on passenger flights from India that had come into force on 20 April, 2021 has been lifted with effect from 01 June, 2021, the Embassy of India in Amsterdam stated.

India has extended the ban on international flights till June 30 as the country continues to report a surge in COVID-19 cases, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced last week. “However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the DGCA added.