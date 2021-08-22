International Travel Update: For those waiting to visit the UAE for a long time amid extended travel restrictions, here’s some good news. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to offer tourist visas to Indian passport holders who have not been to the country in the last 14 days, reported news agency PTI, quoting local media reports. Along with India, the facility will also be extended to citizens of Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda.Also Read - International Flights Latest Update: UAE Issues Fresh Travel Guidelines For Air Passengers From India | Full List Here

The development comes as the UAE is looking to slowly ease travel restrictions imposed on citizens of various nations. As per the new guidelines, all flyers will be required to undergo an RT-PCR test on the day of arrival and nine days after that as well. Presently, only its citizens and transit passengers are allowed to fly to the UAE.

Here are the latest guidelines issued by UAE for passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda: