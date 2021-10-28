New Delhi: As the Covid-19 cases across the globe registered a dip in the last few months following rigorous lockdowns and vaccinations, several countries have eased the international travel rules to revive tourism and business activities. Three major countries — the US, Australia and Singapore — recently issued fresh Covid guidelines for international travellers, including Indian passengers, reported the livemint. Earlier, countries like the UK, UAE, and Canada also reopened their borders for Indians with certain conditions.Also Read - Yay! Fully Vaccinated Australians Free to Travel Overseas From November

Here we have listed out the latest travel rules Indians should know if they are planning to travel to any of the following countries. Read below for detailed information.

Things to know before travelling to US

The US allowed the movement of foreign travellers from November 8, 2021 after a prolonged ban on international fliers. The US government’s latest order states that foreign air travelers should be fully vaccinated and must provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to the US.

However, Indians who have taken Covaxin or Sputnik V Covid vaccine shot won’t be able to travel to the country just yet. This is because the World Health organization (WHO) has not given emergency approval to the two vaccines yet.

The fully vaccinated Indian travellers will have to show the result of a viral test taken no more than 3 days before the flight’s departure. A traveller will be considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after the second dose of an accepted 2-dose series COVID-19 vaccine.

Not fully vaccinated passengers need to submit a viral test not older than one day before the flight’s departure.

If someone has recently recovered from Covid-19 and wish to visit the US, they need to travel with documentation of recovery which should not be older than 90 days along with a letter from a licensed healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you were cleared to travel.

Rules to visit Australia

Australia has decided to open its borders from November and allow citizens and permanent residents to leave the country. The country has not allowed foreign travellers to travel to Australia yet.

Meanwhile, Australian airline company Qantas said it will start operating flights on the Sydney-Delhi route from December 6 onwards.

Qantas said the Sydney-Delhi flight is its first commercial service between Australia and India in almost a decade.

The Sydney-Delhi flight will operate three times a week with its Airbus A330 aircraft.

Travel guidelines for Singapore