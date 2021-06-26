International Flights Latest News: Air passengers, here comes a piece of good news for you. Indian budget carrier Air India Express has announced the flights between India and Malaysia for the month of July 2021. Notably, these flights will be operated under the Vande Bharat Mission of the Central government to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad. Also Read - We Should Wait For Final Report: AIIMS Chief After Audit Claims Delhi Exaggerated O2 Demand by 4 Times

According to the details shared by Air India Express, the airline will operate a total of 64 flights that connects Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to India's Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Trichy, and Vijayawada.

Ahead of operating the flights, the airline has opened the booking for passengers to book their tickets. They can book the tickets through the Air India Express website, Call Centre, City Office, or Authorized travel agents.

Full schedule of the flights:

Air India Express Malaysia Flight Schedule

Departure Arrival Dates of Operation Trichy Kuala Lumpur 2,5,9,12,16,19,23,26,30 July 2021 Kuala Lumpur Delhi 2,5,9,12,16,19,23,26,30 July 2021 Trichy Kuala Lumpur 2,5,7,9,12,14,16,19,21,23,26,28,30 July 2021 Kuala Lumpur Trichy 3,6,8,10,13,15,17,20,22,24,27,29,31 July 2021 Kochi Kuala Lumpur 7,21 July 2021 Kuala Lumpur Bengaluru 7,21 July 2021 Kuala Lumpur Kochi (via Bengaluru) 7,21 July 2021 Hyderabad Kuala Lumpr 14,28 July 2021 Kuala Lumpur Vijayawada 14,28 July 2021 Kuala Lumpur Hyderabad (via Vijayawada) 14,28 July 2021 Chennai Kuala Lumpur 3,10,17,24 July 2021 Kuala Lumpur Chennai 4,11,18,25 July 2021

Who can travel to Malaysia now? You must note that these flight services are specifically meant for Indian passengers who are stranded in Malaysia due to lockdown and various other reason. In these flights, the Indian passengers cannot travel to Kuala Lumpur. However, the Malaysian nationals are given exceptions provided they undergo quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival at the airport.

Check new RT-PCR test rule: Starting from May 22, all passengers traveling out from India must have to have a negative Covid-19 (RT-PCR) report with a QR code linking to the original report. In case, any passenger failed to provide a negative RT-PCR test with a QR code they would not be allowed to board.

Fully vaccinated crew: It must be noted that Air India Express earlier this month operated the country’s first international flight with a fully COVID-19 vaccinated crew. Flight IX 191 flew from Delhi at 10:40 AM for Dubai with the pilots and all crew fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Captain DR Gupta and Captain Alok Kumar Nayak captained the flight with cabin crew members Venkat Kella, Praveen Chandra, Pravin Chougle and Manisha Kamble. The same crew operated the return flight IX 196, on the Dubai-Jaipur- Delhi sector,” the airline said.