Passengers must note that the waivers are applicable for tickets purchased for travel after May 4, 2021, till the time the entry requirements are relaxed. However, for passengers whose scheduled flights were canceled, the date of issue of tickets is impertinent, the airline asserted.
For flights between India and the US
Passengers affected by Revision in Entry Requirements as well as passengers having their scheduled flights cancelled will be allowed to re-book for a future date till 31 October 2021 at NIL charges, except dates within the black-out period: Ex-India: July 25- September 5, 2021. Ex-US: June 1- July 10 2021(since revision in entry requirement is ex India only, the date range does not pertinency.
In cases, where passengers want to re-book during the black-out period and same booking class is not available, an applicable difference of fare will be charged. Sector change will be allowed only if Origin and Destination country remains the same, rerouting charges will be waived but the difference of fare will be applicable.
For flights between India and Canada
TRAVEL DATES FOR WHICH WAIVER IS APPLICABLE: Applicable for all tickets with travel period 23 April 2021-21 June 2021.
In case the passenger wants to cancel for the travel period 23 April 2021-21 June 2021 , NIL cancellation charges will apply. Passengers will be allowed to re-book for any future date till 30 November 2021. A nil fare difference will be applicable for First Instance only when there is no change in itinerary. For details click here.