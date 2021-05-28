New Delhi: In a big relief to passengers affected by International travel bans imposed by various countries on travelers from India, national carrier Air India has offered waivers to them. The airline is offering waiver facilities to passengers holding tickets for countries like US, Canada, UK, Singapore and others that imposed travel bans. ”Due to continued impact of COVID-19 across the globe bringing uncertainty in travel plans, Air India is offering various Waivers/flexibility to passengers who are holding tickets for international travel,” the airline tweeted. Also Read - International Flight Ban Extended Till THIS Date. Check Details Inside