New Delhi: Full-service carrier Vistara on Wednesday started operating direct flights between Delhi and Tokyo, according to a statement. The airline will fly once a week between the two cities using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The airline’s flight on Delhi-Tokyo route would be operating under the air bubble arrangement formed between India and Japan.Also Read - CoWin Now Allows Users To Update Passport Details in Vaccine Certificate, Here’s How To Do It | Step-By-Step Guide Here

The inaugural flight departed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at 3 AM on Wednesday and landed at 2.50 AM (local time) at the Haneda airport in Tokyo, the carrier’s press statement noted. “We look forward to further strengthening our presence on this new route in the coming months,” Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng reportedly said. Besides, the airline said it accepts all eligible customers meeting visa or entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Also Read - This Country Has Decided to Ease Travel Curbs For Fully Vaccinated Citizens From July 5

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international flights have been operating since May 2020 under the Vande Bharat Mission and since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements formed with around 27 countries. Also Read - International Travel All Set to Resume For Vaccinated Tourists, Singapore And Malaysia Still Hesitant

(With inputs from agencies)