International Flights: Travelers can now avail direct air services between Goa and London. Notably, national carrier Air India has started direct flight services between the two cities on a weekly basis. However, it will soon turn into a bi-weekly service from November under the Air Bubble agreement

"Important day for Goa International Airport. Today Air India starts its direct flight LHR-GOI-LHR, B787. Initially once a week then twice a week from November under Air Bubble. Goa connects to London directly now," a tweet by the official handle of Goa Airport read.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international flights have been allowed under the Vande Bharat mission and the bilateral air bubble pacts formed by India with around 18 countries, including Ukraine and Bangladesh.

‘Air Bubble’ agreements are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are reciprocal in nature, meaning airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits.

Earlier, Air India had announced additional flights between India and UK under Air Bubble Agreement. These flights, scheduled from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Kolkata, Kochi & Goa were in addition to existing services scheduled under Vande Bharat Mission (VMB) between the two countries.

Bookings for the flight scheduled from January 1 to March 27, 2021, have begun. Travelers can book their tickets via the airline’s official website, call centers, or booking offices/agents.