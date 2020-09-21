International Flights: Though International flights in India will remain suspended till September 30, the country has established bilateral air bubble arrangements with 13 countries — Afghanistan, Bahrain, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, UAE, UK and US. Also Read - Lockdown Latest News: Total Shutdown to be Imposed in 10 Districts of This State; Capital City Identified as Containment Zone

Making the announcement on Twitter, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Air Bubbles are in place with 13 countries. Others are being finalised. In addition to existing countries, people can also fly between India & Afghanistan, Bahrain, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Maldives, Nigeria & Qatar. Carriers of India and these countries will operate."

Notably, under a bilateral air bubble pact, airlines of both the countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions. They are said to be reciprocal, which means that airlines from both countries enjoy equal benefits.

Who can travel to these 13 countries:

Indian citizens holding a valid visa with validity of at least one month are eligible to travel to these countries. Apart from that OCI cardholders can also arrive into India now.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has released detailed guidelines on who can travel to these countries from India along with the criteria for travelling to India from these countries.

Check it out:

Afghanistan: India has established an air transport bubble with Afghanistan.

Indian carriers and Ariana Afghan Airlines are now permitted to operate services between India and Afghanistan and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

From India to Afghanistan

Afghanistan nationals/residents and foreign nationals holding valid Afghanistan visas, if required Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa from Afghanistan and destined for Afghanistan only. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Afghanistan with the particular visa category before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

From Afghanistan to India

Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan; All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding Afghanistan passports Foreigners (including diplomats) holding valid visa issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

Bahrain: India has created an air travel arrangement with Bahrain. Air India/Air India Express and Gulf Air are now permitted to operate services between India and Bahrain and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

From India to Bahrain

Bahraini nationals/residents; Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa from the Kingdom of Bahrain and destined for Bahrain only. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Bahrain with the particular visa category before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger

From Bahrain to India

Indian nationals stranded in Bahrain; All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding Bahraini passports Bahraini nationals (including diplomats) holding valid visa issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

Bhutan: India has created an air travel arrangement with Bhutan. Indian and Bhutanese carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and Bhutan and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

From India to Bhutan

Nationals/residents of Bhutan and foreign nationals holding valid visa from Bhutan, if required; Any Indian national. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Bhutan with the particular visa category before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

From Bhutan to India

Indian nationals; All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports of Bhutan Bhutanese nationals/residents (including diplomats) and foreigners (including diplomats) holding valid visa issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020, as amended from time to time.

Canada: India has created an air travel arrangement with Canada. Indian carriers and Air Canada are now permitted to operate services between India and Canada and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

From India to Canada

Stranded Canadian nationals/residents and foreigners with valid Canadian visa eligible to enter Canada; Indian nationals with valid visas eligible to enter Canada. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Canada before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping

From Canada to India

Stranded Indian nationals; All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding Canadian passports Foreigners (including diplomats), who are eligible to enter India as per Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

India has created an air bubble arrangement with France. Indian and French carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and France and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

France

From India to France

Indian nationals who are permitted to travel abroad as per MHA guidelines dated 01.07.2020 and destined for EU; Stranded EU nationals/residents, foreign nationals destined for Europe and transiting through France or spouses of these persons, whether accompanying or otherwise Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping.

From France to India

Stranded Indian nationals; Foreigners (including diplomats and OCI card holders), who are eligible to enter India as per Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

Germany: India has created an air bubble arrangement with Germany. Indian and German carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and Germany and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

From India to Germany

Indian nationals who are permitted to travel abroad as per MHA guidelines dated 01.07.2020 and destined for EU; Stranded EU nationals/residents, foreign nationals destined for Europe and transiting through Germany or spouses of these persons, whether accompanying or otherwise Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping.

From Germany to India

Stranded Indian nationals; Foreigners (including diplomats and OCI card holders), who are eligible to enter India as per Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

Iraq: India has created an air bubble arrangement with Iraq. Indian and Iraqi carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and Iraq and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

From India to Iraq

Nationals/residents of Iraq Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa from Iraq and destined for Iraq only. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Iraq with the particular visa category before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

From Iraq to India

Indian nationals stranded in Iraq; All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports of Iraq Nationals of Iraq (including diplomats), holding valid visa issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

Japan: India has created an air bubble with Japan. Indian and Japanese carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and Japan and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

From India to Japan

Stranded nationals/residents of Japan and foreign nationals holding valid Japanese visas subject to the border measures and travel restrictions imposed by the government of Japan at the time of travel; and Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa from Japan subject to the border measures and travel restrictions imposed by the government of Japan at the time of travel. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Japan with the particular visa category before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

From Japan to India

Stranded Indian nationals All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports of Japan Foreigners (including diplomats), holding valid visa issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

Maldives: India has created an air bubble arrangement with Maldives. Indian and Maldivian carriers are now permitted to operate flights between India and Maldives and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

From India to Maldives:

Maldivian nationals/residents and foreign nationals holding valid Maldivian visas, if required; Any Indian national. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Maldives before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

From Maldives to India:

Indian nationals All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding Maldivian passports Foreigners (including diplomats) holding valid visa issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

Nigeria: India has created an air bubble arrangement with Nigeria. Indian and Nigerian carriers are now permitted to operate flights between India and Nigeria and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

From India to Nigeria:

Stranded Nigerian nationals/residents, foreign nationals destined for Africa and transiting through Nigeria or spouses of these persons, whether accompanying or otherwise; Any Indian national holding any type of valid Nigerian visa and destined for any country in Africa. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter the destination country before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping.

From Nigeria to India:

Indian nationals stranded in any country in Africa; All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding Nigerian passports Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports issued by any country in Africa who are eligible to enter India as per MHA guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time Foreigners (including diplomats) holding valid visa issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

Qatar

From India to Qatar:

Qatari nationals; Any Indian national holding any type of valid Qatar visa and destined for Qatar only. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Qatar with the particular visa category before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

From Qatar to India:

Indian nationals stranded in Qatar; All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding Qatari passports Qatari nationals (including diplomats) holding valid visa issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

From India to UAE:

UAE nationals. ICA approved UAE residents destined for UAE only. Any Indian national holding any type of valid UAE visa and destined for UAE only. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter UAE with the particular visa category before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

From UAE to India:

Stranded Indian nationals; All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding UAE passports UAE nationals (including diplomats) holding valid visa issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

United Kingdom (UK)

From India to UK

Stranded UK nationals/residents, foreign nationals transiting through UK or spouses of these persons, whether accompanying or otherwise; Any Indian national holding any type of valid UK visa and destined for UK only. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter UK with the particular visa category before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping

From UK to India

Stranded Indian nationals; All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding UK passports Foreigners (including diplomats), who are eligible to enter India as per Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

United States of America (USA)

From India to USA

US citizens, legal permanent residents, and foreign nationals holding valid US visas; Any Indian national holding any type of valid US visa. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter USA with the particular visa category before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping

From USA to India

Stranded Indian nationals; All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding US passports Foreigners (including diplomats), who are eligible to enter India as per Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

All the airlines are permitted to sell tickets between India and the respective countries in each direction through their websites, sales agents and Global Distribution Systems.