International Flights: Now, Indians can travel to 17 countries as the Ministry of Civil Aviation has established a separate bilateral air bubble arrangement with Ukraine for the operation of special international passenger flights between the two nations.
“Transport Bubbles” or “Air Travel Arrangements” are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are reciprocal in nature, meaning airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits. Also Read - China Has No Locus Standi to Comment on India’s Internal Matters: MEA
Who can travel from India to Ukraine?
- Nationals/residents of CIS countries (excluding Russia)
- Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa of Ukraine including diplomatic and official passport holders and destined for CIS countries (excluding Russia). It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter the country concerned with the particular visa category before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.