International Flights Latest News: In an effort to further ease the travel process, the Union Home Ministry has recently allowed Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card holders to travel to India in its phase five of Vande Bharat Mission.

Issuing the guidelines, the MHA said that OCI card holders will be allowed to enter India from certain countries with whom air bubble arrangements have been finalised by the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The MHA further said that other foreign nationals from these countries are also allowed to avail Indian visa facility for business, medical and employment purposes.

Prior to this, the Central government had in June allowed certain categories of foreign nationals to enter India. They included OCI cardholders and foreign nationals married to Indian citizens.

After launching Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad, India has established bilateral air bubbles with the US, UK, Germany, and France during the coronavirus pandemic.

A bilateral air bubble is an agreement under which two countries can reopen their borders and establish connections with each other.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, India has suspended international flights to and from India since March 23. However, it has allowed domestic flights to operate within the country.