International Flights: Oman Air Announces Direct Flights From Goa to Muscat, Check Full Schedule, Timing

International Flights: Oman Air said its direct flights will operate on Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, with a plan to increase the frequency to six flights per week starting in December.

Oman Air said the inaugural flight on Sunday will land at Mopa from Muscat International Airport at 07:10 AM and depart from Mopa at 10:10 AM for Muscat.

International Flights: To widen its market presence further, Oman Air, a prominent airline of Oman, said it will launch direct flights to Muscat from Manohar International Airport, Mopa, marking a significant milestone for the burgeoning greenfield airport.

The airline’s new service which is commencing this Sunday will make it the third carrier offering international connections from the state-of-the-art Mopa airport, and is slated to operate four flights per week initially.

However, in a strategic move, Oman Air said it will cease its operations at Goa International Airport, Dabolim (GOI), in November.

On why it is taking such a decision, Oman Air said it had announced the decision to discontinue its operations at Goa International Airport much before Mopa Airport secured its aerodrome license. The airline said this underscores the airline’s commitment to the new international gateway at Manohar International Airport.

RV Sheshan, CEO of Mopa Airport, said the new international connection exemplifies Manohar International Airport’s dedication to enhancing connectivity and frequency on international routes as we expand our reach with new destinations.

Check Full Flight Schedule

E-Visa Facility For International Passengers

Air passengers need to know that the added advantage of using Manohar International Airport is its provision for e-visas, which simplifies the international travel process for passengers. The e-visa facility is a convenient and easy way to obtain a visa for India, and its availability at MIA will make it easier for tourists to visit Goa.

