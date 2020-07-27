International Flights Latest News: Stepping up its efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Emirates airline on Sunday has made it mandatory to produce the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 on arrival at Dubai International Airport. This has to be produced only by passengers from specific countries. The airline said the practice must be followed from August 1. Also Read - When Will Normal International Travel Begin in India? Here Are The Hints

While issuing the guidelines, the airline has issued a list of 29 countries from where the passengers should undergo mandatory COVID-19 PCR testing upon arrival in Dubai.

List of 29 countries:

Afghanistan

Armenia

Brazil

Bangladesh

Djibouti

Egypt

Eritrea

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Lebanon

Montenegro

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

Russian Federation

Serbia

Somalia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan

Select airports in the United States

As per the latest guidelines, the passengers arriving from these countries should undergo the PCR test at Dubai International Airport as well as Al Maktoum International Airport.

In the guidelines, the Emirates said that the passengers travelling to Dubai, including UAE citizens and residents, tourists, and passengers connecting in Dubai, must have a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate from August 1.

It also added that the test must be taken a maximum of 96 hours before departure. As per the guidelines, passengers will not be accepted on a flight without a test certificate. However, the rule doesn’t apply to children under the age of 12 years and passengers who have a moderate or severe disability.

The test certificates at Dubai airports will be accepted from the designated laboratory in the country of origin. The test certificate must be a hard copy and not a soft copy. A digital version of the certificate on phone will not be accepted.