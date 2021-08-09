International Flights: A Rapid PCR testing booth has been set up at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to cater to those who need to carry Covid-19 negative reports to their destinations. The facility has been made available especially for those taking international flights to the United Arab Emirates, where Covid reports are mandatory to enter the country.Also Read - India-UK Flight Ticket: 'Reports Have No Proven Basis', Says Aviation Ministry on Skyrocketing Airfares. Read Details

UAE recently lifted restrictions on passenger traffic from India with effect from August 5 and five other countries. International flights resumed from cities like New Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, and Trivandrum from August 7 and more flights will be added as demand goes up. Notably, only transit passengers and UAE residents in India are allowed to travel to the Gulf country as of now. Also Read - Delhi-London Economy One-way Airfare in August Rs 3.95 Lakh: DGCA Seeks Details on Fares of India-UK Flights After User's Complaint

The Genstring Diagnostic Centre which is currently set up at the IGI airport in Delhi for all COVID-related testing announced Sunday that it will also provide the facility of rapid PCR tests to passengers. Also Read - International Flights: Delhi to Dubai Travel Resumes, But Not For Everyone. Check Details

Rapid PCR Test at Delhi’s IGI Airport: Price and other details

“Acting on the latest travel guidelines issued by United Arab Emirates (UAE), Genestrings Diagnostic Centre has set up Rapid PCR test facility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here today. The testing facility will have about 50 Rapid PCR Machines based on ID NOW technology to begin with and is looking at doubling this capacity as the demand increases. Cost per test will be INR 5000 with reports in 45-60 minutes,” Dr Gauri Agarwal, Founder-Director, Genestrings Diagnostic Centre told ANI.

Genstring Diagnostic said that the Rapid PCR testing facility at IGI will benefit passengers who were stranded in India for a long time due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“Passengers of Indigo, Vistara, Air India, Emirates, Etihad, Fly-Dubai and others will hugely benefit by opening of sector. This will help over 4 lakh passengers stranded here due to lockdown,” Genestrings Ddiagnostic Centre founder said.

UAE passengers require to take an RT-PCR test from approved labs up to 72 hours before flight to UAE. Travellers will also have to take a Rapid COVID-19 test no more than four hours before boarding the plane.

For travelling to UAE, passengers must have taken the second dose at least 14 days before departure and they need to show the Covid vaccination certificate on arrival.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated people from some job categories, including medical workers, education sector workers or students studying in the UAE, and federal government employees have been permitted to return to the country.