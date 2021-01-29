International Flights Latest News: Normal international flights are likely to resume around April-June 2021, when a large number of people worldwide are expected to be inoculated, government officials said while speaking to a business portal. This comes after India extended the suspension of scheduled commercial international flight operations to and from the country till February 28. Also Read - Beware of This New Sign of COVID-19

“This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation),” an official statement said. Also Read - International Flights: India Extends Suspension of Regular Passenger Flight Services Till Feb 28

Meanwhile, speaking to Economic Times, an unnamed senior government official asserted that resuming regular international flights would also depend on how other countries respond and demand travel. Also Read - Coronavirus Contained in India? Govt Says One-Fifth of Country’s Districts Report Zero New Cases in Past Week

“Restart of regular international flights will depend a lot on the response from other countries but we have flight bubbles with so many countries, which could be looked at initially,” another senior government official told the business portal.

Notably, normal air services were suspended across the country on March 25, 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus. Domestic flight services, however, resumed from May 25.

At present, India has entered into ‘Air Bubble’ agreements with 23 countries including the United States and the United Kingdom. This type of arrangement allows nationals of both the countries to travel in either direction.