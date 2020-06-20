New Delhi: Amid ongoing speculations over resumption of international flight operations, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola on Saturday said that the government may consider restoring services on a case to case basis. Notably, India resumed domestic flight services from May 25, after a gap of two months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Longer Hours in Bed During Lockdown Has Worsen Sleep Patterns, Reveals Study

“If international operations have to start, both ends have to be ready and there has to be traffic. There is a significant amount of traffic between India and North American continent. We may think of opening flights on a case-to-case basis,” Kharola stated today. Also Read - England vs West Indies 2020: Shannon Gabriel Sends Warning Ahead of England Series, Says Hungry to Get Back on The Field

On the other hand, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri asserted that the exact time for resuming international flights depends on other countries to be open to receive flights. Also Read - COVID-19 Cases Rising But These States Are Not Giving Proper Data | Check List

“Any suggestion that international traffic has opened up and we are the only one not to open up needs reality check. The exact time when we will resume international flights depends on the other countries to be open to receive flights, news agency ANI quoted the minister as saying

He added,”In absence of a decision on resumption of international civil aviation which will depend on other countries opening up, we are left with no option but to continue what I call evacuation and repatriation flights under managed & controlled conditions.”