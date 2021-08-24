International Flights: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday lifted the mandatory quarantine rule for Indian nationals who have taken international flights to India after receiving both doses of Covid vaccine in Saudi Arabia. In its latest tweet, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated that Indian travellers can now directly return to the Kingdom without the need to quarantine in a third country.Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Flights to London From Chennai, Kolkata, Booking Begins Tomorrow

Embassy is pleased to inform that Saudi Authorities have announced that Indian nationals who have travelled to India after receiving both doses of the vaccine in Saudi Arabia will be able to return to the Kingdom directly without need for quarantine in a third country. — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) August 24, 2021

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities have, however, clarified that the relaxation to international flights from India is only for Indian nationals who have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier today, UAE temporarily suspended the issuance of visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days.

“The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the Visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days. We’re working to update our website, please keep an eye on https://bit.ly/TravelGuideEN for latest regulations,” Etihad Help tweeted.

Last week, the UAE had announced that Indians with a visa or residence permit issued by the US, UK, or a European Union member state are eligible for UAE visa, following a mandatory rapid test at least six hours before their flight. The facility also extended to Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda.