International flights: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday suspended flights travel to and from India, Brazil and Argentina in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the country has also barred people who have travelled to any of these countries 14 days prior to their arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Notably, the country has not specified for how long the travel to/from these countries will remain suspended.

"As per the directive, Indian airlines will now not be allowed to operate any flights to Saudi Arabia nor will any flights from the Gulf nation be allowed to fly to India from 24 September," Mint quoted an unnamed official as saying.

Scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements with other countries since July.