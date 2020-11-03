International Flights Latest News: Even as India has established air bubble arrangement with 21 countries, still some countries are restricting the entry of Indian passengers to their territory. This is announced by Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday. Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Announces Flights to Doha From Nov 19 | Check Full Schedule Here

He further added that the Indian government is ready to fly passengers to these countries whenever they ease their limits.

He said that Saudi Arabia is one such country that does not allow airlines to bring passengers from India currently.

“We are operating international flights under VBM (Vande Bharat Mission) since May 6, 2020. However, some countries, including some in the Gulf region, have still not removed restrictions on the entry of Indian nationals,” Puri said on Twitter.

Notably, the scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.

(With inputs from PTI)