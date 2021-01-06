International Flights Latest Update: Expanding its operation further, Indian budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday announced the launch of 21 new domestic and international flights. The airline also said the bookings for all new routes are now open. Also Read - International Flights: India Lifts Ban on UK Flights From Jan 8, Passengers Must Follow These Rules On Their Arrival

As per updates, the airline will operate 2 weekly flights on Mumbai – Ras Al-Khaimah route in the UAE and increase frequency on the Delhi-Ras Al-Khaimah route to 4 weekly flights. Also Read - Suspended Over New COVID Strain, India to Resume International Flight Operations With UK From Jan 8

Additionally, the airline will also connect 4 new flights that will run connecting Jharsuguda in Odisha with Mumbai and Bengaluru which will commence from January 12. Notably, SpiceJet is the first and only airline to connect this route as it aims to connect metro cities with and non-metro cities. Also Read - Flybig to Start Operations From January 3: All You Need to Know About India's New Airline

Issuing a statement, the airline said it will operate a Boeing 737 on the Delhi-Jharsuguda route instead of a Bombardier Q400 thereby offering additional capacity.

In the statement, the airline also announced promotional fares starting as low as Rs 4193 on both the legs of the Delhi-Jharsuguda-Delhi route where the airline has augmented seating capacity by upgrading the aircraft type to Boeing 737.

The airline will operate four flights a week – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday on the routes of Mumbai-Jharsuguda-Mumbai and Bengaluru-Jharsuguda-Bengaluru. Hyderabad- Vijayawada-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Tirupati-Hyderabad will operate six days a week.

Check ticket fare:

INR 2455 on Bengaluru-Belagavi,

INR 2251 on Belagavi-Bengaluru,

INR 3443 on Mumbai-Porbandar,

INR 3335 on Porbandar-Mumbai,

INR 3954 on Delhi-Kolkata,

INR 3145 on Hyderabad-Vishakhapatnam,

INR 3174 on Vishakhapatnam-Hyderabad,

INR 2621 on Hyderabad-Tirupati,

INR 2407 on Tirupati-Hyderabad,

INR 2621 on Hyderabad-Vijayawada,

INR 2407 on Vijayawada-Hyderabad,

INR 5600 on Kolkata-Kochi,

INR 6046 on Kochi-Delhi,

INR 4247 on Mumbai-Jharsuguda,

INR 4320 on Jharsuguda–Bengaluru,

INR 4470 on Bengaluru-Jharsuguda and

INR 4139 on Jharsuguda-Mumbai.

The development comes at a time when the scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed in India from May 25 after a two-month gap due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Interestingly, the Indian airlines are now allowed to operate domestic flights at 80% of their pre-COVID flights.