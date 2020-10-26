International Flights Latest News: After a new air bubble agreement between the two countries was established, no-frills carrier SpiceJet on Monday announced that it will operate eight new flights between India and Bangladesh from November 5. Also Read - COVID-19: India Records Lowest Daily Spike in Cases in Three Months, Recovery Rate Goes Beyond 90% | 10 Points

As per updates, the Gurugram-headquartered airline will operate four times a week non-stop flight services between Kolkata and Chittagong, besides connecting Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai with Dhaka.

Making the announcements, the airline announced the addition of Chittagong as its 11th international destination.

Moreover, the airline said it will operate flights on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi, Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata and Chennai-Dhaka-Chennai sectors.

In a statement, SpiceJet said it will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes.

“We have always witnessed good demand on our flights to Bangladesh and we are confident that our new flights will bring smooth connectivity for the passengers travelling on these routes,” said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.

The development comes after Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on October 17 that two South Asian nations had sealed an air bubble pact under which the carriers of India and Bangladesh will operate 28 flights (per week) each between the two countries.

The air bubble arrangement between two countries helps airlines to operate international flights, with certain restrictions, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per updates, the introductory fare for the Kolkata-Chittagong route is Rs 4,255, Chittagong-Kolkata route is RS 4,939, Kolkata-Dhaka route is Rs 4,638, Dhaka-Kolkata route is Rs 5,478, Delhi-Dhaka route is Rs 7,749, Dhaka-Delhi route is RS 10,135, Chennai-Dhaka route is Rs 5,128, and Dhaka-Chennai route is Rs 7,308.