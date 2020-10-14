International Flights: Low-cost Indian airline SpiceJet has announced direct flights from New Delhi and Mumbai to London from December 4, 2020. This is as per the current bubble arrangement between the UK and India. Also Read - Largest Recorded 'Space-Occupying Lesion' Removed From Woman's Brain by Delhi Doctors

SpiceJet said in a tweet, "SpiceJet brings direct flights to London from New Delhi and Mumbai. With our convenient flight timings, you don't have to lose out on your sleep. Enjoy extra comfort: leave at 1 PM in the afternoon and arrive in London at 5:30 PM, early in the evening."

"You also get amazing introductory fares, starting at just ₹25,555/*- Starting December 4, 2020 so, BOOK NOW," the airline added.

According to a Livemint report, the flight will depart at 1 pm (local time) on every Friday and Sunday from Delhi and reach London at 5.30 pm (Local Time) the same day. From Mumbai, the flight will leave at 12.45 pm (Local Time) and will reach London at 5.30 pm (Local Time) on the same day.

From London, the flight will depart every Monday and Friday at 7.30 pm (Local Time) to reach Delhi at 7.55 am (Local Time) the same day. For Mumbai, the flight will depart from London at 7.30 pm (Local Time) every Sunday and arrive in the Indian city at 8.45 am (Local Time) the next day, the report added.

Passengers must note that they will need to fill this application before making the travel to/from the UK. Click Here

It must be noted that scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, India has established Air Bubble arrangements with many countries including Kenya, Bhutan, US, the UK, Canada, the UAE, Qatar, Nigeria, Maldives, Japan, Iraq, Germany etc.