International Flights Latest News: Part of Vande Bharat Mission phase 8, airline major SpiceJet on Thursday announced more flights between New Delhi and Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE. As per updates, the flights will be operated from November 26.

With the launch of the flights, Ras Al Khaimah becomes the airline's 12th international destination. It will operate flights between Delhi and Ras Al Khaimah twice a week.

"Ras Al Khaimah is a very special addition for us and a strong hub from where we have actively operated 350 cargo and 195 repatriation charter flights in the last few months. As one of the key and growing centers for trade and commerce, we see tremendous potential in this sector," the SpiceJet said.

Apart from this, the airlines has also announced launch of 12 new flight services on its domestic network.

“The new flights include services on the Mumbai-Adampur-Mumbai sector, which comes under UDAN or the regional connectivity scheme,” the airline said in a statement.

“Flights on this sector will commence from November 25, 2020 and this latest addition will take the tally of SpiceJet’s daily UDAN flights to 61.”

SpiceJet also announced new flights on the Jaipur-Surat, Mumbai-Amritsar, Bengaluru-Jabalpur, Kolkata-Kochi and Chennai-Varanasi sectors.”

As per updates from the airline, flights on the Delhi-Ras Al Khaimah route will commence on November 26, the domestic flights are effective from November 20.