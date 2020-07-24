International Flights Latest News: A day after getting the approval to operate flights to the US, private budget airlines SpiceJet has been designated as “Indian scheduled carrier” to operate flight services to the United Kingdom, the no-frills carrier stated on Friday. Also Read - International Flights: SpiceJet to Operate 9 Charter Flights to Bring Back 1500 Indian Students From Kyrgyzstan

"We would like to inform you that in terms of the Air Services Agreement between the Government of India and the United Kingdom, SpiceJet has been designated as Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between India and the UK," SpiceJet said in a regulatory filing.

Yesterday, Gurugram-based SpiceJet airlines announced flight operations on agreed services between the United States and India. The decision was taken based on the US-India the Air Services Agreement to help the airline chalk out its international expansion in a calibrated manner.

Currently, government-run Air India is the only domestic airline flying between India and the UK.

International flights have been resumed in specific air bubbles after a long suspension since March 22, in the wake of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With SpiceJet’s latest announcement on international flights, the company’s shares traded as high as Rs 49.90, up by over 5% in the Thursday opening bell.