New Delhi: Low-budget carrier SpiceJet has announced 62 new flights, 58 on domestic route while four on the international. Under the air bubble pact with Oman, the airline will begin Muscat-Delhi and Muscat-Ahmedabad flight operations from October 22.

The 58 domestic flights include services on Delhi-Kandla-Delhi sector, Ahmedabad-Goa-Ahmedabad, Goa-Hyderabad-Goa, Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai, Ahmedabad-Kolkata-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Durgapur-Delhi, Hyderabad-Mumbai-Hyderabad, Kochi-KolkataKochi, Pune-Chennai-Pune, Madurai-Delhi-Madurai and Mangalore-Delhi-Mangalore sectors, SpiceJet said in a press release on Tuesday.

All these new services will be operated with a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes, it said.

“As we are slowly returning back to normalcy and there is a continued improvement in demand, we are delighted to launch 62 new flights on our domestic and international network which will provide our customers with multiple travel options,” said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.

Besides connecting Muscat with flight from Delhi and Ahmedabad, SpiceJet will be the first and only domestic carrier to launch flights on the Delhi-Kandla-Delhi sector,

“We are confident of seeing very good demand on all the routes we have announced. SpiceJet will enhance its operations with additional frequencies on the Kolkata-Bagdogra-Kolkata (2nd frequency), Delhi-Varanasi-Delhi (2nd frequency), Bengaluru-Patna (2nd frequency), Delhi-Dharmshala-Delhi (2nd frequency), DelhiKolkataDelhi (3rd frequency), Bengaluru-Kolkata (3rd frequency) besides a few other sectors as well, the release stated.

(With agency inputs)