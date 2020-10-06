New Delhi: SpiceJet on Monday announced it will operate non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with London from December 4, making it the first Indian low-cost carrier to operate flights to the UK. Also Read - SpiceJet Operates First-ever Long-haul Cargo Flight From Delhi to Frankfurt

Notably, the Delhi-London flight and the Mumbai-London flight will operate under the air bubble agreement with the UK.

“SpiceJet will use an Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft for these flights. The 371-seater twin-aisle A330 has a configuration of 353 economy and 18 business class seats,” it added. These flights from India will be operating to London’s Heathrow airport, SpiceJet noted.

The wait is finally over! Proud to be the first Indian low-cost carrier to start non-stop flights to London Heathrow from Delhi and Mumbai. Can’t wait to see you all on-board starting December 4 for a Red Hot Spicy journey.@AjaySingh_SG @HardeepSPuri @prahladspatel @ranil pic.twitter.com/TCFdv1fZHP — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) October 5, 2020

Schedule:

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the Delhi-London return flights will operate twice a week while the Mumbai-London flight will operate once a week.

From Delhi, the SpiceJet flight will depart at 1 pm on every Friday and Sunday and reach London at 5.30 pm the same day. From Mumbai, the flight will depart on every Monday at 12.45 and will arrive in London at 5.30 pm on the same day.

He added the airline will announce flights to more long-haul destinations from India soon.

Price

“The airline is offering all-inclusive introductory return promotional fare starting at Rs 53,555 on both Delhi-London-Delhi and Mumbai-London-Mumbai routes. The one-way starting fare will be Rs 25,555 (GBP 270) on Delhi/Mumbai–London routes and Rs 29,555 on London-Delhi/Mumbai routes,” the airline said.

Scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements with other countries, including the UK, since July.

Vistara, the Indian premium airline recently started flying on Delhi-London route on its newly acquired Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Air India has been operating India-UK route for long now, making it three airlines to fly on this route.

(With PTI inputs)