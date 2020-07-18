International Flights: As the civil aviation ministry has cleared international flights to the United States, Paris and the UK, private domestic airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet are looking forward to taking planes and crew from other international flyers on lease to launch their long-haul routes. In aviation, terminology, this process is known as Wet lease. Also Read - IndiGo's '6E Double Seat' Scheme: Now, Book 2 Seats For a Single Passenger | All You Need to Know

According to reports, this is the first time that these domestic airlines are launching direct flights to the UK and Europe. SpiceJet has leased one Airbus 330 aircraft from Oman Air, reports said.

Both SpiceJet and IndiGo are interested in expanding to longer routes as post-COVID, the demand for direct routes will go higher because flyers would no longer prefer break journeys.

After a gap of almost four months, international flights are beginning operations in a limited way from this month. But these flights will be only to destinations which have entered into a pact with India.