International Flight News: Private airline SpiceJet on Monday said it will operate 19 more flights under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) in July to evacuate nearly 4,500 stranded Indians from UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman. So far, the airline has operated six flights under Vande Bharat Mission. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State Records 5,368 New Cases; Death Toll Breaches 9,000 Mark

“The airline has operated six flights under the VBM from Ras Al-Khaimah, Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam so far, bringing back over 1,000 Indians to Ahmedabad, Goa and Jaipur,” the SpiceJet said in a statement. Also Read - Mitigate Airborne Spread of COVID-19, 239 Scientists Urge WHO

The airline in the statement said it will help bring back close to 4,500 Indians stranded in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman due to the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - With 1379 Cases in 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally in Delhi Crosses 1 Lakh-mark; Centre Says Positivity Rate Declines | Key Points

The airline further stated that it will operate 19 more flights this month from Ras Al-Khaimah, Jeddah, Dammam, Riyadh and Muscat to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mumbai.

The airline said apart from the VBM, it has operated over 200 charter flights from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, and Sri Lanka to evacuate over 30,000 stranded Indians as well.

Moreover, the SpiceJet has also flown 3,512 cargo flights since the lockdown began on March 25 and ferried around 20,200 tonnes of cargo.

In the wake of the coronavirus lockdown on international travel, the Central government launched the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians from across the world.

The central government had last week said that it will run 9 more flights to evacuate its citizens stranded in the UAE.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai said that Air India Express will operate these flights as part of the Vande Bharat Mission to south Indian cities from Sharjah.

Media reports suggested that the flights scheduled to operate from July 9 to 14 are flying to Madurai, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Kochi and Hyderabad.

Indian nationals registered with the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi or the Consulate-General of India in Dubai, fulfilling the required entry conditions can book through Air India Express booking offices or online on www.airindiaexpress.in or through authorised travel agents in the UAE.