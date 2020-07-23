International Flights Latest News: Apart from operating flights on India-US routes, budget carrier SpiceJet on Thursday said it will operate 9 charter flights to repatriate over 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan in next 2 months. Also Read - Vande Bharat Mission Phase 4: 1197 Flights Scheduled This Month in 29 Countries, 34 Airports in India, Says MEA

Issuing a notification, the airline said that the flights will be operated in association with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. Also Read - International Flights: SpiceJet Now Allowed to Operate on India-US Routes | Read Here

“SpiceJet will operate 9 charter flights to evacuate over 1,500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan in over two months. This special repatriation mission has been undertaken by SpiceJet in association with film actor Sonu Sood,” the press release noted. Also Read - Sonu Sood Arranges The First Charter Flight For Indian Students Stranded in Kyrgyzstan

The airline also said that it operated the first charter flight from Bishkek (capital of Kyrgyzstan) to bring back 135 students to their hometown of Varanasi today.

The development comes at a time when the scheduled international passenger flights are suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, the airline has operated over 400 charter flights to repatriate around 65,000 Indians from various countries such as Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

In another development, the airline said that it has been designated as the Indian scheduled carrier to operate flights to the US. SpiceJet is the first Indian budget carrier to operate services to the United States.