International Flights News: Sri Lanka became the latest country to announce resumption of international flights from December 26, eight months after flight operations were shut in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Also Read - International Flights: India, Nepal Enter Air Bubble Agreement, to Resume Daily Flight Services

Sri Lanka’s two international airports were closed in mid-March, as the country went into a lockdown which was gradually lifted by mid-May. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Direct Flights to US From Hyderabad From Jan 15 | Detail Schedule Here

The island nation’s civil aviation had initially planned to resume international flight operations by the end of August but keeping in mind the rising COVID-19 cases abroad, the plans were stalled. Also Read - Cyclone Burevi: Public Holiday Declared in 5 Districts of Kerala, Several Flights Cancelled

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) said it would be soon issuing directives to the travel industry on the opening of Sri Lanka”s airspace for commercial and charter flights operations.

Sri Lanka was also hit by a coronavirus second wave in October. The number of deaths which stood at just 13 in early October stands at 147 presently.

In total, the country has recorded 32,135 COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of recovered cases are above 22,000 and around 8,000 are currently in hospitals.

(With PTI inputs)