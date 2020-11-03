International Flights Latest News: Although commercial international flights are banned in India till November 30, Tanzania, Netherlands and Rwanda have now joined the country’s air bubble arrangement under the Vande Bharat Mission Phase 7. This takes the total number of countries under the arrangement to 21. Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Announces Flights to Doha From Nov 19 | Check Full Schedule Here

International flights have been hampered due to coronavirus pandemic since March this year. Although the government resumed flight operations in May, international flights were restricted to the government's repatriation system.

Here's the list of 21 countries you are allowed to fly to:

1. Afghanistan

2. Bhutan

3. The United States of America

4. The United Kingdom

5. Germany

6. France

7. Japan

8. Qatar

9. Bahrain

10. The United Arab Emirates

11. Maldives

12. Bangladesh

13. Nigeria

14. Rwanda

15. Tanzania

16. Netherlands

17. Canada

18. Iraq

19. Kenya

20. Oman

21. Ukraine

“The international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular, extending scheduled international flight ban till the end of November.

Additionally, international cargo flights are also being allowed to operate by the regulator.