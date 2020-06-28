International Flights Latest News: Despite a possible second wave of COVID-19, a few international airlines have started operations to China, and a few else are planning to start. According to Chinese media, this is in response to the country’s recent steps to relax aviation restrictions. However, these flights are not to Beijing — the hotspot of the second wave of COVID-19. Also Read - School Reopening News: These 10 Countries Have Reopened Schools After COVID-19 Lockdown | Check List

Prior to COVID-19 pandemic, American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines — these three largest US airlines used to fly to China.

Airlines which are all set to fly to China

1. United Airlines: Two flights a week from San Francisco to Shanghai from July 6

2. Delta: Two flights a week from Seattle to Shanghai. These flights have already started.

3. Lufthansa: Part of Europe’s largest airline group has restarted flights to the mainland this week, operating once a week between Frankfurt and Shanghai.

The United States and China had a dispute over allowing flights after which both the countries have agreed to allow two flights per week for each airline.