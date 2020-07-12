International Flight Latest News Today: After India and the UAE agreed to allow their airlines to carry passengers between the two countries, a number of airlines have prepared schedules to resume operations. These flights are being operated to fly Indian passengers who have valid work permits to UAE. Also Read - International Flights: Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia Begin Flying to India | Canada, Germany Airlines Likely to be Next

At present, an Indian carrier operating a repatriation flight from the United Arab Emirates is not allowed to carry any passenger from to the Gulf country. Similarly, a UAE carrier cannot carry passengers on the first leg of the charter flight — from the UAE to India.

The development comes as many Indian nationals who have valid residence permits of the UAE and are currently in India have been complaining on social media for the last few weeks about the lack of flights between the two countries.

India suspended all scheduled international passenger flights on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Etihad Airways

The Etihad Airways said that it will operate a limited number of special flights from six Indian cities to Abu Dhabi in the UAE between July 12 and 26 for eligible passengers.

The airline said it will operate services to Abu Dhabi from Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Emirates

Similarly, the Emirates Airline will operate special repatriation flights to five Indian cities between July 12 and 26 to help stranded Indians get home. It will also help residents of the UAE currently in India to return to the Gulf country.

As per updates, the flights will be operated to Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram. Only Indian citizens stranded in the UAE will be allowed to fly from Dubai to the five Indian destinations.

SpiceJet

The SpiceJet said that it will operate flights from four Indian cities to Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE between July 12 and July 26 for eligible ICA-approved UAE residents.

The airline further added that it will operate flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Kozhikode and Kochi to the UAE.