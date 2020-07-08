International Flight Resumption News: With the steady rise in the number of cases in India, the resumption of international flights seems doubtful as according to reports not many countries will be willing to fly to India — the country featuring in the top third list of the COVID-19 cases. The civil aviation ministry had earlier said that it will enter into bilateral agreements with specific countries to start international flights. But countries with a fewer number of cases will act cautiously and will probably avoid flying to India, it is being speculated. However, several surveys being carried out have revealed that Indian flyers are keen to fly again — mostly for business purpose, but also to meet family members. Also Read - International Flights: Why Foreign Airlines Might Not Want to Fly to India

A survey by Vistara has revealed that 65 per cent of its customers are planning to take their next flight within the next six months. According to the survey, business travel emerged to be the biggest reason for them to travel, with 35 per cent of the respondents indicating so, while 25 per cent of the respondents expected to travel to visit friends and relatives. Also Read - International Flights: Are You Planning to Fly to Gulf Countries After Lockdown? Know These Rules

The survey found Singapore, Dubai and the UK as the top three destinations for customers wanting to take their first international flight. Also Read - International Flights: You Can Travel to These Countries Once International Flights Resume Operations

However, the UK has opened its borders and has come up with a list of safe countries and India is not there. The European Union has also barred people from India from travelling.

A survey conducted by the International Air Transport Association has revealed that the biggest fear among the flyers is sitting next to someone who is infected. This is a global survey in which about 58% of those surveyed said that they have avoided air travel because of this fear.