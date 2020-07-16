International Flights Resumption Date: Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said air bubbles with some foreign countries are completed, while some others are at an advanced stage. “Unless the international civil aviation space reclaims its pre-covid space, air bubbles are the only answer to international flights,” the minister said in a press conference on Thursday. Also Read - International Flights Pact Between India, UAE: Charter Flights Without Permission Still Coming to India, Says DGCA

"We will carry as many people as we can through these air bubbled. But it will not be free. There will be some checks and balances and the foreign countries are also imposing restrictions. So even if you have visa and all, special permission will be required," the minister said.

International flight services will be resumed with limited scope, the minister said.