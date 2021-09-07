International Flights: State-run carrier Air India has resumed bookings on international flights from India to Saudi Arabia. Passengers planning to travel to Saudi Arabia can book tickets through the Air India website or by visiting booking offices, call centres or authorised travel agents. The resumption of the international flights to Saudi Arabia comes after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month relaxed travel restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers from India.Also Read - Jeddah, a 7th Century Historic Site to be Revived by Saudi Arabia

"Air India opens bookings from India to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Before booking tickets kindly read the travel guidelines carefully. Bookings opened through Air India Website, Booking Offices, Call Centre & Authorised Travel Agents," Air India said in a tweet.

"It will be the sole responsibility of the passengers to ensure his/her eligibility to enter the destination country. Air India will accept no liability in this regard," it added.

International Flights to Saudi Arabia: Travel Guidelines

Resident permit holders (Iqama holders and valid exit re-entry visa) who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine inside the Kingdom before their departure from the Kingdom are allowed to travel.

Passengers must confirm through their Tawakalna mobile application (vaccine certificate and health passport) that passenger has taken two doses of vaccine from Saudi Arabia prior to check-in.

RT-PCR negative report taken within 72 hours prior to boarding. This RT-PCR report must be from an ICMR accredited laboratory and must have QR code.

Passengers must register the immunization data in the Muqeem website.

Passengers must carry their fully vaccinated Covid-19 certificate at the time of travel.