International Flights Latest News: At a time when the Central government has announced Unlock 3 guidelines, allowing international air travel in a limited manner, here comes a piece of good news for people interested to fly to Turkey.

In a latest development the Turkey government has said that it will resume international flights to four countries, including India, from August 1.

Making the announcement, Turkey's Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said that the four countries are India, Russia, Kuwait and South Africa.

Apart from this, the country is also planning international flights to Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq, Kenya and Uzbekistan.

On Wednesday, the Indian government issued guidelines for Unlock 3, which will come into effect from August 1, and allowed international air travel of passengers in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat Mission.

The Central government said in the guidelines that it will further operate more flights in the days to come in a calibrated manner.

“International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner,” the Home Ministry of India said.

From Turkey to India: Flight schedule\duration

Turkey to New Delhi (DEL): 5h 50m

Turkey to Mumbai (BOM): 6h 10m

Turkey to Hyderabad (HYD): 9h 40m

Turkey to Bangalore (BLR): 9h 55m

Turkey to Chennai (MAA): 9h 55m

After suspending the international flight operations for nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey had partially resumed international flights on July 11. Turkey is also planning to increase the number of its international flights to 40 countries in the upcoming days.