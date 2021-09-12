New Delhi: The UAE Embassy in New Delhi has warned the Indian expats set to return to the United Arab Emirates against fake flight approval letters being issued by scamsters. The UAE embassy on Saturday put out a tweet advising all its “visitors and clients” to only visit the official website. “Please avoid visiting suspicious sites, @UAEembassyIndia shall not be responsible if any damage occurs,” the UAE Embassy tweeted.Also Read - Travelling From India to Spain? Everything to Know About Covid Rules & Restrictions

The Khaleej Times had reportedly investigated allegations of fraudsters using a fake website to send out flight approval letters. The hoax portal had duped several travellers until July 26, the Khaleej Times report said. The official advisory becomes all the more important as the Emirates has decided to allow vaccinated Indians with valid visas to return from September 12 ahead of the Expo 2020 in Dubai. Also Read - Indians Can Travel to UAE From September 12 For This Reason

The decision comes in the wake of the lifting of a travel ban imposed on countries such as, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, etc. It is estimated that Indians comprise over 25 per cent of the population of the UAE, making it the largest ethnic community there. According to the Indian Embassy, approximately 3.42 million Indians live in the UAE.