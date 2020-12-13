New Delhi: US-based United Airlines on Saturday launched its new daily non-stop service between Delhi and its hometown hub of Chicago. Accordingly, these daily flights will be operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Also Read - US, China Agree to Allow More Flights After Months of Restrictions. Details Here

"With the introduction of this new route, United will operate four daily non-stop flights from India," the airline said in a statement.

The US-based airline additionally operates daily year-round services from Mumbai and New Delhi to New York or Newark, and from New Delhi to San Francisco.

“United also expects to introduce a new daily nonstop service between Bengaluru and San Francisco commencing 8 May 2021,.

“United will be the first US carrier to provide nonstop service from Bengaluru to the US and will offer more nonstop services from India than any other US airline,” it added.