Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5 Flights Booking: Ahead of the beginning of the fifth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission on August 1, Air India has clarified that not all tickets showing as sold out on the website are actually sold out. For the past few days, several users have been complaining on social media platforms that tickets were sold out even before the schedule for the fifth phase was announced.

"We understand that while making booking for flights under #VBM Phase 5, the flight availability sometimes shows 'SOLD OUT'. The system is dynamic & this issue, at times is due to technical challenges on account of very high number of hits," the national carrier tweeted. In such cases, the passengers should try booking through booking offices, travel agents and call centres.

All offices of the airlines are now operating.

Bookings have begun for flights for the US, Canada, Australia, Paris. The airline has also asked flyers to check the fares before booking tickets from any agent so that they don’t get duped.

Apart from Vande Bharat Mission, international flights have resumed operations from July under specific air bubbles, which are time-bound agreements between countries allowing two-way repatriation flights. India has signed air bubbles with the US, Germany, Paris. More such agreements will be signed in August.

