International Flights Latest News: Under the Central government’s Vande Bharat Mission phase 5, India has established individual bilateral air bubbles with a number of countries including US, UK and UAE. Also Read - International Flights: Flying to Ireland, Israel, Hong Kong This Month? Keep These Travel Guidelines in Mind

Based on the air bubbles with India, British air carrier Virgin Atlantic on Thursday said that it will resume flight operations to Delhi and Mumbai from London starting September 2. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Closes 5 Stations in Europe Over Losses Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The airline is planning to launch three flights a week from Delhi to London from September 2, while Mumbai services will start from September 17 with four flights per week. Also Read - International Flights: Indian Workers With Any Valid Visa Can Now Travel to UAE | Book Your Ticket Today

The airline also added that both the destinations will provide connections to New York JFK and will operate on 787-9 Dreamliner.

The development comes as India has established air bubbles with US, Canada, Qatar, Oman, UAE, Singapore, UK, Frankfurt, Paris, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, New Zealand, Philippines. The central government said the country is planning to establish air bubbles with more countries in the days to come.

As per updates, an air bubble is a bilateral agreement with a set of guideline signed between two countries to operate international flights to repatriate their respective stranded citizens.

Issuing a statement, the airline said this year marks 20 years of flying between the UK and India and it is delighted to resume passenger services to India.

Apart from Virgin Atlantic, Indian air carrier SpiceJet has also secured temporary slots under the air bubble pact to operate flight services to the UK from September.