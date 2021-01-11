International Flights Latest News: Days after announcing flights between Delhi and Frankfurt, full service carrier Vistara on Monday said it will operate daily flights between Delhi and Sharjah from January 20. Also Read - Vande Bharat Mission Phase 9: Over 1400 Flights From 24 Countries to Repatriate 2.8 Lakh Passengers

Giving further details about its flight schedule, the airline said the flights would depart from the Delhi airport at 2.30 AM (local time) and would land at the Sharjah airport at 5 AM (local time) every day. And the daily flights would depart from Sharjah at 6 AM (local time) and would land at the Delhi airport at 11.35 AM (local time) every day. Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Announces Flights Between Delhi, Frankfurt From Feb 18 | Full Schedule Here

Issuing a statement, the airline said it will operate its Airbus A320neo aircraft on this route as part of the ‘air bubble agreement’ between India and the UAE, complementing its services to or from Dubai. Also Read - International Flights: SpiceJet Announces 21 Flights, Opens Booking | Check Fare, Schedule Here

The development comes at a time when the scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

India has formed air bubble pacts with 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.