International Flights: Vistara Announces Direct Flights From Mumbai to Doha, Check Schedule, Other Details

International Flights: Vistara said it will be operating these services on the new route four times a week with an A321neo aircraft.

Vistara said bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara's website, mobile app, and through travel agents.

International Flights Latest Update: India’s full-service carrier Vistara announced that it will launch direct flight services to Doha in Qatar from Mumbai, starting December 15. In a statement, the airline said Qatar will be the airline’s 50th destination in its network, which comprises both domestic and international operations.

“We are thrilled to introduce direct flights between Mumbai and Doha – the capital of Qatar and a burgeoning financial hub in the Middle East. Given the city’s growing economic significance, this move not only further solidifies our presence in the Gulf region but also enhances our network offering from our Mumbai hub,” Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Vistara, said.

Check Flight Schedule

The airline said it will be operating these services on the new route four times a week with an A321neo aircraft. The airline said bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.

Vistara Flight Diverted On Nov 27

In another development, Vistara flight on November 27 from Kolkata to Delhi was directed to Lucknow due to Air Traffic congestion at Delhi airport. Flight number-UK778 has been directed to Lucknow and is expected to arrive in Lucknow at 1845 hours.

“UK778 from Kolkata to Delhi (CCU-DEL) has been diverted to Lucknow (LKO) due to Air Traffic congestion at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Lucknow at 1845 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates,” Vistara said in an official statement.

Earlier, a technical issue caused a delay in the departure of a SpiceJet flight bound for Gwalior from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Sunday.

The scheduled departure time for flight SG-429, set for 08:35 am, was disrupted as the aircraft returned to the airport bay due to the reported technical problem.

