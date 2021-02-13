International Flights: Enhancing its global operations, Vistara on Saturday said it will operate direct flights from Mumbai to Male from March 3 under the updated air bubble bubble agreement with the Maldives. Issuing a statement, the airline stated that it will fly the Airbus A320neo airplane thrice a week on this route. Also Read - International Flights: Passenger Traffic Fell by 90.56% in March-December Period, Says Govt

Giving further details about the new route, Vistara Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said that the new service to the Maldives will give travellers greater access to one of India’s most preferred holiday destinations. “We are delighted at the opportunity of taking India’s Best Airline to more places and offering the very best of air travel to people flying between India and the Maldives while maintaining the highest standards of safety and hygiene,” he said. Also Read - International Flights: Agra Tourism Hit by Coronavirus Pandemic, Awaits Air Travel Abroad

The development comes at a time when the scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, special flights have been operating since July 2020 under special bubble arrangements between India and 24 other countries. Also Read - International Flights: GoAir Announces Direct Flights From Hyderabad to Maldives | Full Schedule Here

In the statement, the airline stated that it has opened bookings for flights to the Maldives on all channels including mobile app as well as through travel agents.

Schedule and ticket price: The airline said the flights to the Maldives will operate on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. However, the introductory round-trip prices are set at Rs 17,699, Rs 23,799 and Rs 46,999 for Economy, Premium Economy and Business, respectively.