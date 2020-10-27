International Flights Latest News: After India established air bubble arrangement with Bangladesh, airline major Vistara on Tuesday said it will operate special and non-stop flights between Delhi and Dhaka from November 5. Notably, these flights will be operated under phase 7 of Vande Bharat Mission. Also Read - ‘Green Delhi’ App: How Delhi Govt Plans to Redress Complaints of Air Pollution-causing Activities

"We are glad to be able to consistently expand our international network and widen our global presence, despite the current challenging times," said Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara.

"There is significant pent up demand for air travel between India and Bangladesh, and the resumption of flights brings relief to the traders, business communities and other regular travellers in the two countries," Thng added.

As per updates, Vistara will operate flights on on Thursdays and Sundays between the two cities, using its Airbus A320neo aircraft.

For safe flying purpose, Vistara said it will accept all eligible customers meeting visa or entry requirements in both the countries as specified by the respective governments.

Ticket Fare:

Delhi – Dhaka – Delhi

Economy class fare: Rs 17,199

Premium Economy class fare : Rs 19,700

Business class fare: Rs 32000

Prior to this, SpiceJet on Monday announced that it will operate eight new flights between India and Bangladesh from November 5. As per updates, the Gurugram-headquartered airline will operate four times a week non-stop flight services between Kolkata and Chittagong, besides connecting Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai with Dhaka.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on October 17 that two South Asian nations had sealed an air bubble pact under which the carriers of India and Bangladesh will operate 28 flights (per week) each between the two countries.