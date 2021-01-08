International Flights Latest News: Giving good news to international passengers, Vistara airlines on Friday announced to operate special, non-stop flights between Delhi and Frankfurt from February 18. Giving further information, Vistara said it will fly twice a week between Delhi and Frankfurt, on Thursdays and Saturdays, under the air bubble arrangement between India and Germany. Also Read - International Flights: SpiceJet Announces 21 Flights, Opens Booking | Check Fare, Schedule Here

The airline said it will offer world-class service and hospitality in Economy, Premium Economy, and Business class and it will deploy its brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the Delhi-Frankfurt route. Also Read - International Flights: India Lifts Ban on UK Flights From Jan 8, Passengers Must Follow These Rules On Their Arrival

For the information of passengers, Vistara is offering round trip fare starting at Rs 53,499 on economy class from Delhi and EUR 549 from Frankfurt, for the premium economy the starting fares will Rs 82,599 and EUR 849 while the business class fares will be Rs 149,899 and EUR 1709.

Delhi – Frankfurt Fares

Sectors Economy Premium Economy Business Delhi-Frankfurt-Delhi INR 53,499 INR 82,599 INR 149,899 Frankfurt-Delhi-Frankfurt EUR 549 EUR 849 EUR 1709

Delhi – Frankfurt Flight Schedule

From To Flight No. Freq. Dep. Time Arr. Time Delhi (DEL) Frankfurt (FRA) UK 025 Thu. Sat. 0330 Hrs 0755 Hrs Frankfurt (FRA) Delhi (DEL) UK 026 Thu. Sat. 1240 Hrs 0050 Hrs (+1)

Notably, Frankfurt is Vistara’s second destination in Europe after London. Thw airline said it has opened the bookings for the flights on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.

Germany as a destination is crucial as it is also home to hundreds of thousands of Indians and people of Indian origin. In a statement, the airline said flyers from both, India and Germany will now have the choice of flying India’s best airline on this route that is trusted by millions of people for its world-class products, service, and on-point hygiene and safety protocols.