International Flights Latest News: Passengers planning to travel to Doha, here comes a piece of good news for you! Full-service carrier Vistara on Wednesday announced new flights to Doha from Delhi. The flight operation will start from November 19.

Part of the bilateral 'transport bubble' agreement between India and Qatar, the airline will operate its Airbus A320neo twice a week between the two cities, on Thursdays and Sundays.

"We are pleased to strengthen our presence in the Middle East by adding another global city to our steadily growing network, albeit for special flights under the 'transport bubble'," said Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara.

The airline also added that Doha, being an economic hub of the region, continues to draw business travellers and is home to a large number of Indian expatriates.

The Tata SIA Airlines Ltd, known by the brand name Vistara, is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA).

Notably, Indian has established air bubble agreement with 21 countries so far including Qatar. As for the Air Bubble agreement, India had initially established travel bubbles with countries like the United States, Germany and France.

The scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.