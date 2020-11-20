International Flights Latest News: Part of the Central government’s Vande Bharat Mission phase VIII, full-service carrier Vistara on Friday announced that it has started flight services to and from Doha under the air bubble agreement between India and Qatar.. Also Read - Vande Bharat Mission Phase VIII: Over 763 International Flights Operated From 24 Countries, Says Govt

Notably, Vistara is the only airline to offer the choice of Premium Economy class of travel on the route, in addition to Business class and Economy class.

As per updates from the airline, the inaugural flight departed on Thursday from Delhi at 8PM and landed in Doha at 9:45PM. The flight returned from Doha at 10:45PM and landed in Delhi at 5:10 AM.

The airline said it will operate special, non-stop flights twice a week between Delhi and Doha. Vistara said it will accept all eligible customers meeting visa or entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government bodies.

“Doha is a significant addition to our network as it helps us in widening our global footprint while strengthening our presence in the Middle-East,” Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said.

Issuing a statement, the airline said Doha, being an economic hub of the region, continues to draw business travellers and is home to a large number of Indian expatriates.

The service to Doha is commenced at a time when the scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special flights under Vande Bharat Mission have been operating in the country.

Notably, Indian has established air bubble agreement with 21 countries so far including Qatar. As for the Air Bubble agreement, India had initially established travel bubbles with countries like the United States, Germany and France.