International Flights Latest News: Enhancing its global operations, the full-service carrier Vistara on Thursday commenced non-stop flight operations between Delhi and Frankfurt. These flight operations will continue under the air bubble agreement signed between India and Germany.

As per updates from the airline, the inaugural flight was operated by Vistara's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Giving details about its flight schedule, the airline said it will fly planes between the two cities twice a week – on Thursdays and Saturdays.

"The launch of our services to Frankfurt is another important step ahead in our commitment towards growing our global network and strengthening our presence in Europe," Vistara's Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thing said.

“As one of world’s busiest aviation hubs, Frankfurt promises great opportunities for India’s best airline to grow in the global market,” he added.