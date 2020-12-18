International Flights Latest News: Giving passengers the comfort of booking air tickets from the cosy ambience of their home, full-service airline Vistara now allowed customers to search and buy tickets directly on Google through an integrated ‘Book on Google’ feature. Also Read - When Will Regular International Flights Start Operation in India? Here’s What Govt Plans to do

The development comes after the company implemented the New Distribution Capability (NDC), made possible through a technology partnership with Amadeus.

Accordingly, the passengers will now be able to seamlessly book Vistara flights while searching for them on Google, without getting redirected to any other website.

“We are sure that this new ‘Book on Google’ feature will enable an even more hassle-free experience and bring greater convenience to our customers,” Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, Vinod Kannan said.

While searching for flights on Google, customers will be able to book Vistara flights without being directed to any other website.

“Customers will also progressively be able to view and purchase optional upgrades, pre-purchase additional baggage allowance, seat selection, and much more on the same Google interface,” the airline, which is owned by Tata group and Singapore Airlines, said.

Furthermore, Vistara stated that the customers could use the payment options saved on their Google account, and even add a new credit or debit card during the booking process.